Orhan Inandi case: Military Prosecutor's Office opens case against border guards

The Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings against the officers of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, who allowed illegal transportation of the president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi from the country. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, earlier, the lawyers appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to start the pre-trial proceedings under the article «Illegal border crossing» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We also asked to initiate a case against the representatives of the Border Service, who allowed the illegal border crossing by Orhan Inandi. The response of the Military Prosecutor’s Office indicates that, as a result of the consideration of our appeal, the facts were registered under the articles «Negligence» and «Violation of the rules of border service» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Taalaigul Toktakunova told.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship.

He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.