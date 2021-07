A 45-year-old resident of one of the villages in Sokuluk district set up a plantation and was engaged in cultivation of cannabis. Press service of the State Service on Drug Control of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Officers of the service conducted searches on a farm site below the Big Chui Canal, during which 722 seedlings were found and seized. At least 177,900 grams of plants containing narcotic drugs have been withdrawn from the illegal turnover,» the statement says.

The owner of the illegal plantation was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.