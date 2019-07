Police destroyed 2 tons of wild cannabis in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department for the region reported.

The measures were organized in the framework of the first stage of MAK 2019 operation.

«Police officers and local authorities take part in the operation. A corresponding act was drawn up after all cannabis was burnt. In total, 2 tons of wild cannabis have been destroyed,» the police reported.