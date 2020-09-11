Over 7 tons of cannabis burned in southern Kyrgyzstan

Border guards of Kyrgyzstan have found cannabis crops near the state border in Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
According to it, cannabis crops with a total area of 6.5 hectares were found for two days near Andarkhan village, Leilek district of Batken region. The plant was also found not far from the state border line in Ala-Buka and Suzak districts of Jalal-Abad region.
Its total weight was over 7.2 tons.
All the cannabis was burned.