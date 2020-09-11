15:21
Over 7 tons of cannabis burned in southern Kyrgyzstan

Border guards of Kyrgyzstan have found cannabis crops near the state border in Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, cannabis crops with a total area of ​​6.5 hectares were found for two days near Andarkhan village, Leilek district of Batken region. The plant was also found not far from the state border line in Ala-Buka and Suzak districts of Jalal-Abad region.

Its total weight was over 7.2 tons.

All the cannabis was burned.
