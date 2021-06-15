Kyrgyzstan's reservoirs cover less than quarter of irrigated land

Kyrgyzstan’s water reservoirs cover only 23 percent of all irrigated land. The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources of the republic Nurlan Sheripov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the total accumulation of precipitations in Chui region from October 2020 to March 2021 was 30-70 percent less than the annual rate.

«The Alamedin river was filled 84 percent of the norm only, Ala-Archa — 81 percent, Kegety — 75 percent, Ak-Suu — 83 percent, Chon-Kemin — 62. According to the updated forecast for June, there were already lower figures. The reservoirs available in the water management system were 100 percent filled by April 10. However, it should be noted that only 23 percent of the irrigated lands in the republic are watered from reservoirs, the rest of the areas are irrigated using water from mountain sources,» Nurlan Sheripov told.

About 300 farmers from Chui region gathered in front of the Government House in Bishkek the day before. They demanded to solve the problem of irrigation water shortage.