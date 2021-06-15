14:42
USD 84.71
EUR 102.58
RUB 1.17
English

Kyrgyzstan's reservoirs cover less than quarter of irrigated land

Kyrgyzstan’s water reservoirs cover only 23 percent of all irrigated land. The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources of the republic Nurlan Sheripov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the total accumulation of precipitations in Chui region from October 2020 to March 2021 was 30-70 percent less than the annual rate.

«The Alamedin river was filled 84 percent of the norm only, Ala-Archa — 81 percent, Kegety — 75 percent, Ak-Suu — 83 percent, Chon-Kemin — 62. According to the updated forecast for June, there were already lower figures. The reservoirs available in the water management system were 100 percent filled by April 10. However, it should be noted that only 23 percent of the irrigated lands in the republic are watered from reservoirs, the rest of the areas are irrigated using water from mountain sources,» Nurlan Sheripov told.

About 300 farmers from Chui region gathered in front of the Government House in Bishkek the day before. They demanded to solve the problem of irrigation water shortage.
link: https://24.kg/english/197721/
views: 83
Print
Related
Lack of irrigation water: 300 farmers hold rally in Bishkek
Lack of irrigation water: Residents of Chui region in despair
Farmers complain of critical shortage of irrigation water
Farmers from Chui region hold rally in Bishkek
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to jointly control water level in Kempir-Abad reservoir
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to jointly use Kempir-Abad reservoir
Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials
Irrigation system rehabilitation project nearing completion in Uzgen district
67 people including 18 children drown in 2017 in Kyrgyzstan
More than 5,000 farms in Chui region left without irrigation water
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
Every fourth resident of Kyrgyzstan is poor Every fourth resident of Kyrgyzstan is poor
15 June, Tuesday
14:35
Draft Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes submitted to Parliament Draft Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes submitted t...
14:18
High COVID-19 incidence registered in Osh and Bishkek over past week
14:12
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 176.2 million people globally
14:03
Kyrgyzstan's reservoirs cover less than quarter of irrigated land
13:50
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations