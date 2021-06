New mayors have been elected in Kant and Uzgen towns. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

One candidate was registered for the post of mayor of Kant — Ulan Mailibashev, nominated from the majority coalition Birge, Uluu-Zhurt, Respublika. At least 29 out of 31 deputies voted for him.

There were three candidates for the post of mayor of Uzgen — Adamzhan Dzhalilov, Kadyrbek Karimov and Mukhtarzhan Kalmatov. Kadyrbek Karimov was elected the mayor of the town. He won 17 votes.