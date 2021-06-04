12:34
Name of President of Kyrgyzstan used for deceptive purposes

Cases of unfair actions by some persons have become more frequent, who, using the name of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, posing as his relatives, advisers or assistants, turn to government and other structures for personal mercenary purposes.

In this regard, the press service of the head of state notes: Sadyr Japarov has previously stated that such persons are subject to immediate detention, even if they are his relatives.

«Therefore, in cases of appeal or pressure to resolve personal issues using the name of the president, please contact the relevant law enforcement agencies,» the press service of the head of state urges.
