09:37
Cabinet of Ministers imposes restrictions on border with Tajikistan

In accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 12-r dated May 21, 2021, temporary restrictions have been imposed on entry / exit, stay, movement and transit through the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic for citizens of Tajikistan, as well as the passage of goods and vehicles to / from Tajikistan at Kulundu-Avtodorozhny, Kairagach-Avtodorozhny, Kyzyl-Bel-Avtodorozhny, Bordobo-Avtodorozhny and Karamyk-Avtodorozhny checkpoints, located on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. The State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reports.

According to the state service, the exceptions are:

  • Employees of diplomatic missions of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan and their family members;
  • Employees of diplomatic missions of foreign states, international organizations and members of their families, as well as officials of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan subject to prior agreement with the competent authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the same time, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who are on the territory of Tajikistan can return to Kyrgyzstan, and citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan who are on the territory of Kyrgyzstan can leave for Tajikistan through checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reminded that restrictions on entry for citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic have been imposed back in 2020 in accordance with the order of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic No. 84-r dated March 17, 2020 due to the epidemiological situation.
