Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed

Due to the celebration of the Chinese New Year, amendments have been made—at the initiative of the People’s Republic of China—to the schedule for closing checkpoints on the state border, the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The changes affect two checkpoints:

Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will be closed from 10 p.m. on February 16 until 8 a.m. on February 20;

Torugart- Avtodorozhny checkpoint will be closed from 10 p.m. on February 16 until 8 a.m. on February 20.

According to the Border Service, no people, vehicles, or cargo will be allowed through the checkpoint during these days.