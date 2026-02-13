20:20
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed

Due to the celebration of the Chinese New Year, amendments have been made—at the initiative of the People’s Republic of China—to the schedule for closing checkpoints on the state border, the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The changes affect two checkpoints:

  • Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will be closed from 10 p.m. on February 16 until 8 a.m. on February 20;
  • Torugart- Avtodorozhny checkpoint will be closed from 10 p.m. on February 16 until 8 a.m. on February 20.

According to the Border Service, no people, vehicles, or cargo will be allowed through the checkpoint during these days.
link: https://24.kg/english/361954/
views: 95
Print
Related
Head of Main Traffic Safety Department visits Torugart checkpoint
Otukchu checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border temporarily closed
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024
Sadyr Japarov opens new border post in Karkyra
Two checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be closed tomorrow
About 180 heavy trucks stand in line at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Cabinet of Ministers imposes restrictions on border with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan tightens sanitary control at its borders
Russia constructs new border outposts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
13 February, Friday
20:10
State Duma Speaker invites Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament to Moscow State Duma Speaker invites Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament...
20:05
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
19:56
Kyrgyzstan refutes reports of thousand-percent surge in imports from Europe
19:50
Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed
19:43
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss Issyk-Kul—Almaty road