Akylbek Japarov declines to comment on Askar Akayev's accusations

«I will not comment on the words of the elderly person,» Akylbek Japarov, chairman of the state commission for checking the work of Kumtor, said at a press conference.

According to him, the accusations by the former president of Kyrgyzstan against him are groundless.

«All agreements for 2003, 2009 and 2019 are in our reports. In 2003, I left after the first meeting of the commission. We made a decision that there is no need to create Centerra, as it contradicts the interests of Kyrgyzstan. Having listened to Askar Akayev, one might think that I was then the president of Kyrgyzstan. He is an elderly person, so I will not comment,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev said that Akylbek Japarov contributed to drafting of the 2003 agreement and accused the chairman of the state commission of trying to justify the 2009 agreement, prepared during the presidency of Kurmanbek Bakiyev.