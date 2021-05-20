15:36
USD 83.98
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.14
English

Akylbek Japarov declines to comment on Askar Akayev's accusations

«I will not comment on the words of the elderly person,» Akylbek Japarov, chairman of the state commission for checking the work of Kumtor, said at a press conference.

According to him, the accusations by the former president of Kyrgyzstan against him are groundless.

«All agreements for 2003, 2009 and 2019 are in our reports. In 2003, I left after the first meeting of the commission. We made a decision that there is no need to create Centerra, as it contradicts the interests of Kyrgyzstan. Having listened to Askar Akayev, one might think that I was then the president of Kyrgyzstan. He is an elderly person, so I will not comment,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev said that Akylbek Japarov contributed to drafting of the 2003 agreement and accused the chairman of the state commission of trying to justify the 2009 agreement, prepared during the presidency of Kurmanbek Bakiyev.
link: https://24.kg/english/194647/
views: 125
Print
Related
Kurmanbek Bakiyev expresses condolences to Askar Akayev over death of his son
Askar Akayev’s son suddenly passes away in Moscow
Askar Akayev tells about possible return to Kyrgyzstan
Askar Akayev tells what he thinks about Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Almazbek Atambayev tells what for he will never forgive Askar Akayev
Former son-in-law of Akayev sentenced to 20 years in prison
Askar and Bermet Akayev publish book about future of Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Zhanar Akayev expelled from SDPK faction
Political Council of SDPK excludes Zhanar Akayev from faction
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
20 May, Thursday
15:28
Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending coun...
15:24
Akylbek Japarov comments on amendments to Water Code
15:12
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers detained for money extortion
14:51
Tengiz Bolturik tells about plans for operation of Kumtor mine
14:39
External manager promises to pay salary to Kumtor employees