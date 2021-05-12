Centerra Gold gives government of Kyrgyzstan 45 days for negotiations

Centerra Gold gave the government of Kyrgyzstan 45 days for negotiations. Deputy Akylbek Japarov announced at a meeting of the state commission for checking work of Kumtor.

According to him, a law firm contacted the government of Kyrgyzstan on behalf of Centerra Gold and announced the need to hold negotiations.

«They gave 45 days for negotiations. Then they intend to go to the arbitration court. We are preparing for an international court,» the deputy said.

Akylbek Japarov noted that environmental damage and tax arrears of the company amounted to $ 4,220 billion.

«The cost of the company is estimated at $ 2,450 billion. We will try to seek damage through our courts. According to our laws, if the company fails to pay the claim amount, then their property is handed over to the plaintiff. The main account of the company is in Toronto; they transferred money to the local account only for salaries. If we introduce external management, then the gold will remain in Kyrgyzstan from May,» the deputy noted.