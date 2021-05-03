Situation at border: Withdrawal of troops and weapons completed

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

No incidents or shootings were registered over the past night.

Border guards are patrolling the entire Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The parties have completed withdrawal of additional forces and machinery from the state border line into their territories.

A joint commission consisting of officers of the defense departments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan continues inspection of territories where additional forces and means were located.

The border subdivisions of the Border Service of the SCNS of the Kyrgyz Republic are on combat alert.

The conflict on the border took place on April 28 in the area of ​ Golovnoy water distribution point. It later developed into the use of army units and heavy equipment. A number of border villages in Batken region were attacked. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 179 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 34 people died, including a child. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 10 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 78 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.