Figure Skating Championship will be held in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The event will be held on April 23-24 in City Skating Rink sports and entertainment complex.

«More than 40 young athletes — children, juniors and adults will take part in the competition,» the City Hall noted.

The event is organized by the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the Bishkek City Hall and the Skating Federation of Kyrgyzstan.