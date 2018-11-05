Kyrgyzstanis win 17 medals at International Figure Skating Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won 17 medals at the Skate Bishkek 2018 International Figure Skating Tournament. Administration of the City Skating Rink, where the competitions were held, informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held by the Skating Federation of Kyrgyzstan. At least 60 figure skaters from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan competed for victory in 11 categories (from young skaters to masters of sports candidates). Domestic athletes won nine gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

Bishkek residents Arina Redchits, Milana Shestakova, Jasmin Shlaga, Akzhurat Ismailova, Diana Kim, Aychurok Duishekeeva, Sofia Shubina, Adiya Islamkulova and Eva Yakovleva took first places in their categories.