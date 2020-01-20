Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink

Bishkek City Hall opened a free skating rink in Molodezhny park. The head of City Parks municipal enterprise Kalicha Umuralieva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, this is a pilot project.

«The skating rink is free; citizens can come to skate on the ice. In addition, skate rental is open there,» Kalicha Umuralieva said.

She added that employees, who monitor safety, are on duty there.

«The water level is not very high. But our staff checks thickness of the ice every morning. Dangerous areas are enclosed,» she stressed.

The park is located at the intersection of Gandhi Street and Zhibek Zholu Avenue.