Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts

Bishkek takes the 46th place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.
As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «moderate». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 58 (AQI).
The Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.
updated hourly.
As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 48.