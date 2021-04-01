Bishkek to host campaign to mark World Health Day

An information and entertainment campaign to mark the World Health Day will be held in Adinai city park in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event will take place on Saturday at 10.30 am. «Guests will be able to undergo express HIV testing, measure blood sugar level, blood pressure, get advice on quitting smoking, healthy eating, mental health, first aid, and take part in recreational and entertainment programs,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development added that participants just have to be in a good mood and comply with sanitary and epidemiological rules: wear masks, keep physical distance of at least 1 meter, use antiseptics.

The World Health Day is marked on April 7. This year, it marks distribution of COVID-19 vaccine. To defeat the pandemic, guaranteed access to vaccination and treatment everywhere and for everyone is necessary.