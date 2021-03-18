10:19
USD 84.80
EUR 100.91
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan to host Francophonie Week

Francophonie Week will be held in Bishkek on March 23-28. Press service of the Embassy of Switzerland in Kyrgyzstan reported.

Educational, cultural and entertainment events will be held online within the festival.

The Francophonie Week will begin in Bishkek with screening of a Swiss film " Games of Love and Chance" on March 23 at 17.30 via Zoom. The film will be presented in French with Russian subtitles.

The Francophonie Week includes various French song, dance, eloquence and reading contests for children.

The Francophonie is a festival of the French language and cultures of the French-speaking countries, which is marked annually in mid-March around the world.
link: https://24.kg/english/186848/
views: 121
Print
Related
Bishkek to host French Culture Week
Popular
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
18 March, Thursday
10:07
Vladimir Putin: We expect that Jerooy will enjoy support of authorities Vladimir Putin: We expect that Jerooy will enjoy suppo...
09:55
Sadyr Japarov: Jerooy will become successful example of cooperation
09:41
USAID to allocate $ 15 million for agricultural development of southern regions
09:28
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'unhealthy' in many districts
09:23
Jerooy gold processing plant officially launched
17 March, Wednesday
18:34
Rally at Jerooy: Sadyr Japarov meets with protesters
18:25
Government of Kyrgyzstan bans export of mineral fertilizers
18:21
Kyrgyzstanis participate in international art project in Tashkent
18:11
Murder of fifth grader in Muras-Ordo: Brother of deceased wanted