Kyrgyzstan to host Francophonie Week

Francophonie Week will be held in Bishkek on March 23-28. Press service of the Embassy of Switzerland in Kyrgyzstan reported.

Educational, cultural and entertainment events will be held online within the festival.

The Francophonie Week will begin in Bishkek with screening of a Swiss film " Games of Love and Chance" on March 23 at 17.30 via Zoom. The film will be presented in French with Russian subtitles.

The Francophonie Week includes various French song, dance, eloquence and reading contests for children.

The Francophonie is a festival of the French language and cultures of the French-speaking countries, which is marked annually in mid-March around the world.