Free concerts, cinema, and rugby: Francophonie Week to be held in Bishkek, Osh

The Alliance Française in Bishkek, with the support of the Embassies of France, Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, and the EU Delegation, announces the launch of Spring of Francophonie 2026. The festival will run from March 25 to April 12, 2026, and will focus on the theme «Women and Francophonie,» the organizers reported.

The program combines educational and cultural events highlighting the importance of the French language. Today, it is the fifth most widely spoken language in the world, used by over 330 million people.

Key events in Bishkek:

Opening: On March 25 at 6:30 p.m., the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall will host a concert by French pianist Christine Fontlupt. Admission is free.

Film Festival: From April 7 to 10, the Ala-Too Cinema will screen films from Switzerland, France, Belgium, and Romania for the first time. The screening will open with the Swiss film Bon Schuur Ticino (April 7 at 6 p.m.).

Fashion and art: On April 2, the National History Museum will host a conference on Mona Lisa, and on April 4, the Novotel Hotel will host a fashion show by the Union of Designers.

Dance: The festival will close with the international hip-hop battle Groove Republic on April 12 at TechnoPark.

Program in Osh: From March 27 to 28, the southern capital will host a concert by Christine Fontlupt and film screenings. On March 28 at 10 a.m., an international rugby tournament with participation of women’s teams from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan will begin at Osh State University.

The closing ceremony and awards ceremony for the creative competition winners are scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 12 at the Novotel Hotel (admission by invitation).

The Spring of Francophonie annually brings together thousands of participants in Kyrgyzstan, promoting cultural exchange. In 2025, more than 5,000 people attended the festival’s events. Support from European diplomatic missions underscores the status of French as an important language of diplomacy and international business.