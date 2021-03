Erkin Tentishev was appointed the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

The new Plenipotentiary Representative was introduced to the team today.

This post was earlier held by Mirbek Miyarov, who was appointed after the October events in 2020. He was dismissed.