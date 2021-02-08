Sadyr Japarov demands from PM to ensure freedom for entrepreneurs

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov today.

According to the press service of the head of state, they discussed the tasks of taking urgent anti-crisis measures to restore the economy, measures to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic, key areas of the country’s mid-term development and major structural reforms in the economy.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the economy is currently in an extremely difficult situation; in connection with it, he stressed the need to urgently adopt a comprehensive anti-crisis plan of the Government.

He said that it was necessary to ensure freedom for entrepreneurs, to take under personal control the support and protection of the private sector and investors, drawing attention to increasing their confidence in government bodies, creating a favorable investment climate in the republic.

The President insists: in interacting with business, it is important to minimize time-consuming bureaucracy — officials must make prompt and quick decisions on current tasks that was the goal of optimization of government agencies.

He also reminded about the public concern regarding the non-transparent use of resources in the fight against coronavirus infection, in connection with which he stressed the importance of ensuring targeted, open and effective use of funds for these purposes.

Sadyr Japarov expects to start the process of preparing a post-crisis program for the country’s development with a package of major reforms for the medium term as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister assured that at the moment the Cabinet is taking measures to implement the tasks reflected in the first five decrees of the head of state. Ulukbek Maripov also added that a number of government decisions are being developed to support the business sector, investors and entrepreneurship.

According to him, an analysis of the work of the executive bodies was carried out to adapt their activities taking into account the new structure of the Government.

The official told about the ongoing work on combatting the spread of coronavirus infection, replenishment of the budget revenues and prompt anti-crisis measures.