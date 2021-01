Man died in fire in Pervomaisky district of Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A site container with an area of 160 square meters and a trailer of Volvo truck burned down on the territory of Ak-Zhol motor depot.

As a result, the man died. The body of the deceased was handed over to the police. Causes of the fire are being investigated.