Elvira Surabaldieva: Number of illegal abortions among schoolgirls is growing

The number of illegal abortions among schoolgirls is growing in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister of the republic, Elvira Surabaldieva, announced at a government meeting.

According to her, private gynecological offices near Bishkek markets practice illegal abortions for minors.

«Some girls come from villages to have an abortion. This is the issue of their health and future. Maybe we should resume ethics lessons at schools and teach them sexual literacy?» she said.

According to the Health Ministry, five schoolgirls have become pregnant since the beginning of the school year.