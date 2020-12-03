11:57
Postal operators of EAEU countries to sign cooperation agreement

Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise plans to sign a cooperation agreement with the national postal operators of the EAEU member states. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is expected that the agreement with Russia, Belarus and Armenia will provide customers with additional services for execution of orders, improve the quality of services and competitive advantages.

«The purpose of the agreement is to establish partnership and form long-term, effective and mutually beneficial cooperation in the development of postal and logistics services. The initiator of the development of integrated chains of transport and logistics products based on the national postal operators of the EAEU member countries was the Russian Post JSC. The agreement will be signed on December 4, 2020 during the First Eurasian Congress,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/175351/
views: 79
