Almazbek Atambayev's supporters hold rally at Supreme Court building

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev hold a rally near the building of the Supreme Court in Bishkek.

The protesters are outraged by the fact that the trial of the case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev is constantly being postponed.

«Let the representatives of the court come out to us and explain why the court hearings are postponed,» Rita Borbukeeva said.

The next hearing of the criminal case was supposed to take place at the Supreme Court today. However, it was canceled due to the illness of one of the judges.

Recall, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years in prison, former Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva — to a fine of 5 million soms, former adviser to the head of the State Penitentiary Service Kalybek Kachkynaliev — to two years in prison. Due to the fact that the term of his detention had expired, he was released from custody in the courtroom. An academician Abdukhalim Raimzhanov was found guilty, but he was not sentenced due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.