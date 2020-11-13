13:22
Sadyr Japarov assures diplomats of legitimacy of new government in Kyrgyzstan

The social and political situation in Kyrgyzstan has stabilized. Acting President Sadyr Japarov stated this today at a meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country.

He noted that all state bodies work in the legal framework.

«The events in the country are the result of unfair elections. The social and political situation has completely stabilized. It’s no secret that after the previous revolutions in 2005 and 2010, the country was unable to enter the legal framework. Today, the authorities of Kyrgyzstan are legitimate and state bodies are working,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan would adhere to all international obligations and would continue close cooperation with all partners.
