Acting President: Refusal to arrest Raiymbek Matraimov is political decision

Aсting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, answering journalists’ questions, explained why the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov, was released.

According to him, a political decision was made on Matraimov. He noted that the former customs officer must pay 2 billion soms to the budget.

«Did those criminals who were detained earlier contributed at least a tyiyn to the state budget during this time? Even if their detention is a show and a performance. Did they bring any benefit to the state?» Sadyr Japarov asked.

The State Committee for National Security calculated preliminary damage caused by the criminal actions of the former deputy head of the Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov. It amounted to about 2 billion soms. The defendant has already announced that he was ready to reimburse this amount.