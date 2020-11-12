15:58
Acting President Japarov about trips to regions: It is not campaigning

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov explained why he traveled to regions of the country. He told about it today at a press conference.

According to him, he wanted to personally meet with the residents of the south of the country to tell about his plans.

«Of course, I could also speak on TV. But I wanted to meet in person and tell everything. I have only met with people from the southern region. I have not had such trips in the north. In Naryn, people gathered themselves when they learned about my arrival,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to the timetable of the Central Election Commission, candidates for the highest state post should start campaigning only from December 15. The campaign will run until January 9, which is declared the day of silence.

However, the acting President Sadyr Japarov organized working trips to the regions, thereby starting the election campaign.
