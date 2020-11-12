15:58
USD 84.12
EUR 99.17
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov promises no dictatorship in Kyrgyzstan

«The people of Kyrgyzstan will not allow dictatorship,» the Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a press conference, answering a question from 24.kg news agency that it was planned to concentrate all power in the hands of the president in the new Basic Law.

He said that a commission has already been created to amend the Constitution.

«Experts are already preparing a new draft of the Constitution. After they prepare the draft Constitution, it will be submitted to Parliament. Then the Parliament will decide how and what to change. I can note that the constitutional reform is a demand of the people,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, the commission will take into account the opinion of the public and politicians.

«As far as I know, it is proposed to introduce a norm of 35 mandates for a single-mandate constituency and 55 mandates on a party list. There will be 90 deputies in total. At my suggestion, the Parliament will discuss the amendment to the Constitution live. Everything will be open for the people,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov assured that the powers of the president would not be strengthened.

«There is no need to be afraid that dictatorship will come. Our people will not allow dictatorship. I have no such thoughts. We know that there have been two revolutions against the dictatorship in our country,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/172767/
views: 103
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Criminal case against my sister is political put-up job
Acting President Japarov about trips to regions: It is not campaigning
Sadyr Japarov is looking for sources to pay off debt to China
148 journalists accredited for Sadyr Japarov's press conference
First press conference of acting President Japarov to be broadcast live
Media community asks Sadyr Japarov to publicly support independent media
Sadyr Japarov promises to lift restrictions on electricity consumption
Sadyr Japarov continues trips to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
Sadyr Japarov addresses Kyrgyzstanis on Days of History and Memory of Ancestors
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
12 November, Thursday
15:54
Acting President: Refusal to arrest Raiymbek Matraimov is political decision Acting President: Refusal to arrest Raiymbek Matraimov...
15:36
Sadyr Japarov: Criminal case against my sister is political put-up job
15:30
Acting President Japarov about trips to regions: It is not campaigning
15:16
Sadyr Japarov is looking for sources to pay off debt to China
15:07
Sadyr Japarov promises no dictatorship in Kyrgyzstan