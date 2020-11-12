11:20
148 journalists accredited for Sadyr Japarov's press conference

The first big press conference of the acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take place today in the large hall of the Public TV and Radio Corporation.

As the Information Policy Department of the President’s Executive Office informed 24.kg news agency, 148 journalists from 86 republican and foreign media outlets have been accredited for meeting with Sadyr Japarov. The press conference will be broadcast live by OTRK.

The questions are unlimited and can relate to absolutely any topic. Earlier, press conferences of the top officials of the state were held at Ala-Archa state residence.

It is worth noting that Sadyr Japarov promised to resign by November 14 in connection with the decision to run for the highest post of the country in early elections, which will be held on January 10, 2021. That is, today’s press conference will be the first and the only one in the status of the acting President of Kyrgyzstan for Sadyr Japarov.

He has not yet submitted a notification to the Central Election Commission. Acceptance of applications from candidates for the presidency ends on November 14. The speaker of the Parliament and friend of Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov, will perform duties of the head of state.
