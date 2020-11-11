First press conference of acting President Japarov to be broadcast live

The acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will hold a press conference tomorrow, on November 12. Head of the Information Policy Department of the President’s Executive Office, Nurgazy Anarkulov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, during the press conference, Sadyr Japarov will answer all pressing questions of the public concerning socio-economic, socio-political and other topics.

He added that the broadcast of the press conference will be broadcast live by the Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Corporation.

Press service of the acting President also added that the questions were not limited and could touch absolutely any topic. Accreditation for journalists and media has started.