Member of Kyrgyzteploenergo tender commission detained for bribe extortion

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a member of the tender commission for purchase of coal for one of the branches of Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise on the fact of extortion of 500,000 soms. Press center of the state committee reported today.

«It was found out that the man extorted the specified amount as remuneration from a representative of a business entity through the management of Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise for a positive solution of the issue on awarding contract within a tender for the purchase of a large volume of coal as part of the preparation of economic sectors for the autumn-winter period 2020-2021,» the SCNS said.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of extortion of the bribe. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.