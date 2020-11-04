UNFPA to finance purchase of PPE for population census in Kyrgyzstan

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will finance the purchase of personal protective equipment for the population census in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The population census was supposed to take place in 2020, but the spread of COVID-19 and the introduction of quarantine measures have made significant adjustments to the campaign and, above all, in its timing.

«In this regard, in the context of the spread of coronavirus infection, the National Statistical Committee, together with the Ministry of Health, prepared an order on an algorithm of actions during the upcoming census of the population and housing of the Kyrgyz Republic. An agreement was reached with the UN Population Fund on financing the purchase of PPE (disposable masks, pocket antiseptics, non-contact thermometers) for temporary census personnel,» the organization stressed.

