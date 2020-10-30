Dismissal of Severelectro director: Special commission to consider issue

A representative of the Government came out to the protesting employees of Severelectro.

He asked them not to stop work and to make a compromise.

«Let’s do this, we will create a commission, which will include employees of the company. Then we will jointly decide on the legality of the dismissal of the director of the company. In the meantime, we can appoint the technical head of Severelectro,» the official said.

The protesters agreed to create a commission, but demand from the authorities to return Doskul Bekmurzaev to the post of director of the company. «He worked really well and solved many problems in the company,» protesters say.

The power engineers do not intend to disperse. They plan to stand near the Government House while the commission will be considering their demands.

By the decision of the Board of Directors of Severelectro OJSC, Doskul Bekmurzaev was dismissed from his post as General Director of the company on October 28. Press service of the company reported.

Ulan Astarkulov became the new head of Severelectro OJSC. The decision was agreed with the State Property Management Fund and National Energy Holding OJSC.