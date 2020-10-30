Power engineers disagree with appointment of new Severelectro director

Power engineers hold a rally near the building of the National Energy Holding. The video was posted on Seychas Telegram channel.

They do not agree with the appointment of the new General Director of Severelectro OJSC Ulan Astarkulov and therefore did not go to work.

On October 28, by the decision of the Board of Directors of Severelectro OJSC, Doskul Bekmurzaev was dismissed from his post as the General Director of the company. Press service of the company reported.

Ulan Astarkulov became the new head of Severelectro OJSC. The decision was agreed with the State Property Management Fund and the National Energy Holding OJSC.