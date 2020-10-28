16:54
Severelectro plans to disconnect more than 10,000 consumers

Severelectro OJSC plans to disconnect more than 10,000 household consumers for debts. Press service of the company reported.

On October 29, the automated information-measuring system for control and metering electricity Severelectro will remotely disconnect more than 10,000 household consumers in Bishkek for late payment of their electricity bills.

To avoid inconvenience, Severelectro OJSC asks consumers to pay their electricity bills in advance.

The company reminds that the power supply of consumers with the so-called smart meters, remotely interrupted due to late payment, is resumed after full payment of the bills.
link: https://24.kg/english/171145/
views: 102
