Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021. The decision was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC).

As the Chairwoman of the CEC Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted, according to the law, if the Parliament does not schedule early presidential elections within a week after termination of the powers of the head of state, they are considered officially scheduled the next day after this period.

«After that, the election commission officially publishes the date of the elections within two days. The legislation stipulates that they must be held within three months after the termination of powers of the head of state — until January 16, 2021,» she said.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova added that since elections are usually held on a day off, it is proposed to set the date — January 10.

CEC members supported the proposal.