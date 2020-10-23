16:04
USD 80.74
EUR 95.64
RUB 1.05
English

Activists, politicians demand to lower electoral threshold to 1 percent

Activists hold a picket in Bishkek demanding to lower the electoral threshold from 7 to 1 percent. About 10 people gathered on the central Ala-Too square.

«The elections should be popular, like on February 23, 1990 to the legendary parliament. Then doctors, teachers, scientists were elected as deputies. All subsequent ones were usurped by the oligarchs. We believe that the restrictions imposed do not allow ordinary people to come to power. We demand to abolish the electoral deposit for parties and lower the threshold to 1 percent as it was done in Georgia,» organizer of the picket, Erkin Bulekbaev, told.

Yesterday the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan postponed the date of the repeat parliamentary elections. The date of the elections will be set after the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but not later than June 1, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/170526/
views: 144
Print
Related
Uzgen residents hold rally demanding to return former head of district
Employees of Manas airport hold rally
Supporters and opponents of Nariman Tyuleev hold rally near Bishkek City Hall
Rally in Bishkek: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov do not want to disperse
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov continue rally in Bishkek
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov return to Old Square in Bishkek
Protesters try to block Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue
Rally in Bishkek: Reaction of PM's supporters to resignation of Jeenbekov
Supporters of Prime Minister decide to continue rally at state residence
Supporters of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov repeatedly gather in Bishkek
Popular
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended
Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
23 October, Friday
15:40
Uzgen residents hold rally demanding to return former head of district Uzgen residents hold rally demanding to return former h...
15:18
Sadyr Japarov promises to hold parliamentary elections until March 2021
14:37
Activists, politicians demand to lower electoral threshold to 1 percent
14:31
New minister bans handing over museum exhibits to state institutions
14:18
Snow falls on Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes