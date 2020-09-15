10:40
Kyrgyzstanis can get electronic digital signature abroad

From September 14, 2020, citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are permanently or temporarily abroad can apply to foreign missions of the Kyrgyz Republic to obtain a cloud-based electronic signature for free. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country reports.

Such an opportunity has appeared within the framework of the digitalization of public services jointly with Infocom State Enterprise. It allows to submit an application for amending the voter list and changing the electoral address in electronic format, remotely, using an electronic signature in the Voter’s Cabinet service on the website https://tizme.gov.kg//.

To obtain the cloud-based electronic signature, citizens of Kyrgyzstan must personally apply to a foreign office of the Kyrgyz Republic with provision of the following documents:

  • Copy of the passport (bring its original);
  • Filled out agreement on accession to the regulations of the Certification Center of Infocom SE or employees of foreign missions can help with filling out the agreement.

In addition, one must have a valid mobile phone number and a personal email address. After generating the electronic signature keys, a secret PIN code will be sent to the citizen’s e-mail.

The electronic signature is valid for one year with an option of renewal.

«In the future, within the framework of digitalization of public services, the possibility of using electronic signatures by citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to receive other consular services remotely, without the need to contact foreign missions of the Kyrgyz Republic, will be considered,» the message says.
