Elections 2020: Opponents of Kyrgyzstan party intend to continue protests

The highest instance upheld the decision of the Bishkek Administrative Court on the complaint of the Kyrgyzstan party against the decision of the Central Election Commission.

Opponents of the political organization, representatives of Chon Kazat party, continue to hold rallies at the building of the Central Election Commission.

The protesters supported the CEC’s decision to return the documents to Kyrgyzstan party. They are against the court decision, they intend to come to the CEC building today, on September 2.

Kyrgyzstan party was late with submission of documents. Its leader, Kanat Isaev, claims that they prepared all the documents in time. The political association was removed from the election race by the decision of the Central Election Commission. Kanat Isaev went to court to appeal against the decision of the election commission. The court ruled in favor of Kyrgyzstan party.