Head of Tourism Department of Culture Ministry leaves post

Director of the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan, Maksat Damir uulu, submitted a letter of resignation. He posted on Facebook.

Уважаемые друзья, Время пришло уходить. Нужно двигаться дальше. Вчера написал заявление об освобождении от должности... Опубликовано Maksat Damir Uulu Четверг, 13 августа 2020 г.

He noted that during his almost two years in office, he has done a lot for the tourism sector together with the department’s team, with the help of a number of government agencies, development partners and the business community.

«We have also started projects that I am sure will reach their logical end. However, a lot still has to be done. I think that over time, these initiatives will also be implemented, and I hope that tourism in Kyrgyzstan will indeed become one of the main sectors of the country’s economy,» Maksat Damir uulu said.