Head of Tourism Department of Culture Ministry leaves post

Director of the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan, Maksat Damir uulu, submitted a letter of resignation. He posted on Facebook.
He noted that during his almost two years in office, he has done a lot for the tourism sector together with the department’s team, with the help of a number of government agencies, development partners and the business community.
«We have also started projects that I am sure will reach their logical end. However, a lot still has to be done. I think that over time, these initiatives will also be implemented, and I hope that tourism in Kyrgyzstan will indeed become one of the main sectors of the country’s economy,» Maksat Damir uulu said.