Bakytbek Dyushembiev resigns as head of Bishkekvodokanal

Bakytbek Dyushembiev was relieved of post of the head of the Production and Operational Department of Bishkekvodokanal. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

He resigned at his own request.

Bakytbek Dyushembiev had worked for the Office of Bishkek City Hall for more than 10 years; he had been a Vice Mayor for a long time, oversaw the sphere of urban planning.

The duties of the head of Bishkekvodokanal were temporarily assigned to his deputy Muradin Seidaliev. Marat Dzhumabaev has been appointed to his place; earlier he headed Bishkekpekarnya municipal enterprise.

Bishkekpekarnya is currently headed by the ex-head of the Bishkek agency of ritual services Askerbek Aliev.

The relevant orders were signed by the Mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov.