Head of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan hands in resignation

Head of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, Danir Imanaliev, handed in resignation. He wrote about it on his Facebook page.

The official did not explain the reasons for his resignation. However, according to him, he will continue to serve the people.

«A lot of work has been done for four years — the World Nomad Games have been held, a stadium, new schools, kindergartens have been built, projects for the construction of irrigation networks have been implemented. Over the years, we have tried to work with each of the residents of the region and listen to problems directly. All work done is on your scales. Of course, there is still a lot that needs to be done for the people, but this work should be given to others — younger people with a fresh approach and modern thinking. We must give them a way,» Danir Imanaliev wrote.

According to sources of 24.kg news agency, the former official intends to participate in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Урматтуу мекендештер! Ардактуу Ысык-Көл районунун тургундары! Мен бүгүн өз каалоом менен Ысык-Көл районунун...

Опубликовано Иманалиевом Даниром Воскресенье, 9 августа 2020 г.
