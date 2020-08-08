12:36
USD 77.05
EUR 91.17
RUB 1.05
English

Wrestler Muslim Evloyev not found among militants killed in Ingushetia

All the militants killed during a counter-terrorist operation in Nazran (Ingushetia) have been identified; a wrestler Muslim Evloyev is not among them. TASS reports with reference to a source in the law enforcement agencies of the republic.

According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, during the counter-terrorist operation in Nazran and Malgobek district of Ingushetia, the security forces have liquidated two bandits, one was detained. They intended to commit several terrorist crimes in the republic.

As a law enforcement source previously reported, a native of the region Muslim Evloyev, who represented the national freestyle wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan, could be among the killed.

According to the source of the media outlet, Muslim Evloyev, according to preliminary data, fled. His relative was detained.

The source noted that the special operation was carried out as part of a criminal investigation into the murder of an officer of the National Guard of Russia last week.
link: https://24.kg/english/161962/
views: 62
Print
Related
Freestyle wrestler representing Kyrgyzstan killed in Ingushetia
Kyrgyzstanis repeat best result in history of Asian Wrestling Championships
Kyrgyzstani Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov becomes wrestling champion of Asia
Kyrgyzstan wins first gold medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins bronze medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Canceled in China due to coronavirus wrestling tournament moved to Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy wins silver medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 medals at Asian Wrestling Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova: I have a mind to make history for my country
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at tournament in Italy
Popular
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October
Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed
8 August, Saturday
12:19
Head of State Tax Service Department dies of pneumonia Head of State Tax Service Department dies of pneumonia
12:10
Wrestler Muslim Evloyev not found among militants killed in Ingushetia
11:46
All sanitary control posts at entrances and exits from Bishkek removed
11:21
Bottom of Issyk-Kul lake cleared of fishing nets, household waste
11:12
Emergencies Ministry examines state of high altitude lakes in Kyrgyzstan
7 August, Friday
17:31
Zhenish Razakov asks to punish Kursan Asanov to fullest extent of law
16:09
Freestyle wrestler representing Kyrgyzstan killed in Ingushetia