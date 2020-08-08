Wrestler Muslim Evloyev not found among militants killed in Ingushetia

All the militants killed during a counter-terrorist operation in Nazran (Ingushetia) have been identified; a wrestler Muslim Evloyev is not among them. TASS reports with reference to a source in the law enforcement agencies of the republic.

According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, during the counter-terrorist operation in Nazran and Malgobek district of Ingushetia, the security forces have liquidated two bandits, one was detained. They intended to commit several terrorist crimes in the republic.

As a law enforcement source previously reported, a native of the region Muslim Evloyev, who represented the national freestyle wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan, could be among the killed.

According to the source of the media outlet, Muslim Evloyev, according to preliminary data, fled. His relative was detained.

The source noted that the special operation was carried out as part of a criminal investigation into the murder of an officer of the National Guard of Russia last week.