Freestyle wrestler representing Kyrgyzstan killed in Ingushetia

A 25-year-old freestyle wrestler Muslim Evloyev was killed on the night of August 7 in Nazran during a special operation. Kavkaz.Realii media outlet reports.

According to security officials, he hid supporters of an illegal armed group in his house. Last night, law enforcement agencies received information about suspects’ intention to commit crimes of a terrorist nature. A counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced on several streets and in one village. A short clash occurred.

Muslim Evloyev represented Kyrgyzstan since 2015. He became the champion of Asia in 2018.