16:47
USD 76.92
EUR 91.10
RUB 1.05
English

Freestyle wrestler representing Kyrgyzstan killed in Ingushetia

A 25-year-old freestyle wrestler Muslim Evloyev was killed on the night of August 7 in Nazran during a special operation. Kavkaz.Realii media outlet reports.

According to security officials, he hid supporters of an illegal armed group in his house. Last night, law enforcement agencies received information about suspects’ intention to commit crimes of a terrorist nature. A counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced on several streets and in one village. A short clash occurred.

Muslim Evloyev represented Kyrgyzstan since 2015. He became the champion of Asia in 2018.
link: https://24.kg/english/161922/
views: 77
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis repeat best result in history of Asian Wrestling Championships
Kyrgyzstani Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov becomes wrestling champion of Asia
Kyrgyzstan wins first gold medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins bronze medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Canceled in China due to coronavirus wrestling tournament moved to Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy wins silver medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 medals at Asian Wrestling Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova: I have a mind to make history for my country
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at tournament in Italy
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at tournament in Turkey
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
7 August, Friday
16:09
Freestyle wrestler representing Kyrgyzstan killed in Ingushetia Freestyle wrestler representing Kyrgyzstan killed in I...
15:38
Three people injured in traffic accident on Tolstoy Street in Bishkek
15:27
Kyrgyzstan joins Adventure Travel Trade Association
15:15
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ
15:00
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally near White House in Bishkek