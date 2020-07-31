17:07
Azimzhan Askarov buried in Uzbekistan

Human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov was buried in Uzbekistan today. Video was posted on Twitter.

It is known that the funeral took place in Yangibazar village, Tashkent region.

Yesterday the Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan settled the procedural issues on transportation of the body. The widow of the human rights activist has managed to register the cargo 200 and leave for the neighboring republic.

Azimzhan Askarov was accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010. In 2016, the UN Human Rights Committee recognized the human rights defender as a victim of torture, and all court decisions in his criminal case — unjust and recommended to release him. However, Kyrgyzstan did not follow these recommendations.

The human rights activist died on July 25 in the prison colony No. 47 from acute respiratory failure. He asked to bury him in Uzbekistan.
