Foreign Ministry comments on burial of Azimzhan Askarov in Uzbekistan

Azimzhan Askarov, who was sentenced to life imprisonment and died in prison, will be buried in Uzbekistan. The head of the human rights organization Bir Duino — Kyrgyzstan Tolekan Ismailova previously told journalist about it.

24.kg news agency turned to the Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic for a comment. As it is known, the family and relatives of the human rights activist asked the Foreign Ministry to assist in the burial of his body on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The Spokesman for the ministry Ulan Dyikanbaev gave explanations on the actions taken by the ministry.

«In accordance with the appeal of the family of Azimzhan Askarov, consultations were held with the Uzbek side, as a result of which an understanding was reached to satisfy the request of the relatives with the obligatory observance of all sanitary and epidemiological standards,» he informed.

Earlier, colleagues of the deceased human rights activist reported that official Tashkent agreed to bury the body of Azimzhan Askarov in Uzbekistan. It is known that his children live there.

Azimzhan Askarov died in hospital of the prison colony No. 47 on July 25, 2020. According to conclusion of medical examination, the death occurred as a result of acute respiratory failure.