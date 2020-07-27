Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan donates protective equipment to hospitals

Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan has repeatedly donated personal protective equipment and oxygen concentrators for $ 44,000 this week.
At least 1,120 sets of PPE for doctors and 10 oxygen concentrators with a volume of 10 liters with 2,000 cannulas have been handed over to the Infectious Diseases Department of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy.
In addition, Soros — Kyrgyzstan plans to provide support to regional hospitals through provision of medicines and medical products.
Previously, the organization has already provided assistance to the country’s doctors.