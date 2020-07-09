17:52
Internal passenger transportation suspended for 10 days in Issyk-Kul region

Work of public transport is suspended for 10 days in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, interregional passenger traffic will be suspended from July 10, as well as within the region.

«Taxi services must adhere to sanitary and epidemiological standards and not allow filling of no more than 70% of seats. The relevant structures will control the pricing policy of taxi services,» the center said.

At the same time, the activity of minibuses, having an agreement with tour operators, is permitted.
