Kyrgyzstan develops new rules for long-distance passenger traffic

Occupancy of intercity transport will be checked at sanitary quarantine posts. Acting Director of the Agency for Automobile, Water, Weight and Dimension Control under the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Kasymaly uulu Arslan told at a briefing.

He recalled that passenger traffic between settlements would be resumed from June 5. «Firms-carriers have been explained all the sanitary and epidemiological norms and rules that they must comply with. In addition, government agencies developed an algorithm of actions during transportation: drivers of vehicles must undergo medical control before each run, and they must carry out sanitization of vehicles, wear masks, gloves and use antiseptics,» he said.

Kasymaly uulu Arslan added that one of the sanitary and epidemiological requirements is that the occupancy rate of vehicles should not exceed 60-70 percent.

«Compliance with this requirement will be checked when the vehicle leaves the bus station, as well as at sanitary and quarantine posts,» he said.